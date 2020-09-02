Watch: Protests continue in Sofia after earlier violence as MPs debated changes to constitution

Anti-government protests continued on Wednesday night in the Bulgarian capital Sofia. They are described as the biggest demonstration so far in nearly two months of anti-government rallies.

Earlier, protesters tried to break a police cordon set up around parliament as MPs discussed changes to the country”s constitution.

Several people were injured in the clashes with security forces. Police fired pepper spray after protesters threw stones and plastic bottles, eggs and rubbish.

Several people were detained and dozens of injured were taken to hospital.

Demonstrators are angry at the proposed reforms to the constitution fearing they are a way for Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his cabinet to remain in power until elections in March next year.

Georgy Darakchiev, an injured protester, said “all we want to achieve is democracy. That simple it is.”

Meanwhile, President Radev re-iterated his call for the government to resign, telling lawmakers the move was the only way out of the current political crisis.

He has accused both the Prime Minister and the Prosecutor General of having links to organised crime.

Despite earlier statements that he might step down, Borissov is now saying that he is answering protesters’ demands for a restart of the political system by launching a very contentious revision of the constitution.

