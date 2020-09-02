Watch Lifetime Trailer for ‘V.C. Andrews’ Ruby’ Landry Family Series

RELATED STORIES

Having tackled V.C. Andrews’ Casteel family last summer, Lifetime will next spend some time with the Landrys, as seen in the first trailer for Ruby.

Naomi Judd (The Killing Game), Crystal Fox (The Haves and the Have Nots), Gil Bellows (Ally McBeal) and Deborah Cox (Broadway’s Aida) star in the first installment of the cabler’s next V.C. Andrews movie series, alongside twins Raechelle Banno (Pandora) and Karina Banno (Home and Away) and Lauralee Bell (The Young and the Restless). The movie series follows Ruby Landry, who after being raised by her loving Grandmère Catherine (Judd) in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans. Bellows plays the lass’ estranged father.

The Landry Family books — Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters, and Hidden Jewel — is the second highest-selling novel series from V.C Andrews. Lifetime’s series of Casteel Family movies last year ranked as cable’s No. 2 new drama series among Women 25-54.

Ruby will launch the new movie series sometime in 2021.