Warren Buffett seen liberating his successor with series of not-so-Buffett moves

“The five major trading companies have many joint ventures throughout the world and are likely to have more of these partnerships,” Buffett said in a statement about his new Japan bets. “I hope that in the future there may be opportunities of mutual benefit.”

Buyback Policy

He’s also long favoured in other companies or buying businesses outright over share repurchases, but a policy tweak in 2018 allowed Berkshire to start buying back more stock. While Berkshire’s annual total is routinely dwarfed by other big firms, the company has started to ramp up the practice, repurchasing a record US$5.1 billion of shares in the second quarter.

Buffett has always been cautious about the technology sector, preferring to steer clear of investments he couldn’t understand. But starting in 2016, he began piling into Apple Inc. stock. That change of heart has paid off, with Berkshire’s Apple stake valued at US$91.5 billion at the end of the second quarter compared with its cost of US$35.3 billion.

Yet, he’s still being careful about capital deployment. Buffett took about a year to build up his stakes in the Japanese firms, and he’s been spending just a sliver of Berkshire’s cash on stock repurchases. His bet on Japan is a reminder to investors that, even at 90, Buffett is willing to hunt for other ways for Berkshire to deploy capital, according to Russo.

“That’s the last piece to fall into the puzzle,” Russo said. It gives investors assurance that Berkshire will “be able to handle the cash flows that flow and the operating profits that build and deploy it in a way that, with buybacks alongside, keep the capital returns very agile and nimble.”

