Wally Lewis backs Kevin Walters for Broncos heading coaching role

Queensland rugby league legend Wally Lewis has thrown his support behind Kevin Walters to take over the head coaching role at the Brisbane Broncos.

The Broncos last month parted ways with coach Anthony Seibold, whose reign came to an end despite having three years left on his contract.

Walters, who’s also the current coach of the Maroons, and former premiership-winning Cowboys coach Paul Green are considered the frontrunners for the top job at Red Hill.

Despite Green being the only one to have coached in an NRL Grand Final among the pair, Lewis said Walters would be the right man for the job due to his rich history with the club which dates back to his playing days as a leading player in five premiership-winning Broncos sides.

Bennett with Walters after winning the 2000 NRL grand final (Steve Christo)

“He’s (Kevin Walters) coached State of Origin football, he’s used to dealing with some very talented players and guiding them in the toughest of circumstances,” Lewis told Wide World of Sports’ QLDER.

“If I’m being asked to suggest who should be favourite, I think it should be Kevvie.

“He’s had plenty of time at the Broncos. He knows what the club is all about, the people he has to please at the club, and who he’s answerable to.

“The time he spent at Brisbane, they were more than the learning years, he was involved in the construction of the Broncos as being arguably the most successful rugby league club in the land.”

Fellow Broncos great and board member of the club, Darren Lockyer, revealed fans can now “watch this space” with the club having begun their process of finding the next head coach.

“The club needed to take a deep breath after Anthony Seibold, and we needed to get through the Tevita case,” Lockyer said.

“The attention will turn to the new coach process and I guess it is watch this space.”