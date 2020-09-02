Victory Square Health Increases Monthly Production of Rapid Covid-19 Test Kits to Meet Increased Demand with New Manufacturing Agreement with Gold Analisa Diagnostica Ltda Gold Analisa Diagnostica Ltda is a Government recognized manufacturer of bio products in Brazil and has operated for over 30 years. Gold Analisa is ISO 9001: 2015 certified

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Victory Square Health Inc./Safetest (“VS Health” or the “Company“) – portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square“) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6)– is pleased to announce entering into a manufacturing contract for their IgG and IgM Rapid Test Kits for the detection of Covid-19 for sales and distribution globally.

The latest manufacturing agreement will allow the company to produce an additional 5,000,000VS Health Covid-19 Rapid Tests monthly for Global distribution.

This additional manufacturing contract will also enable the Company to enter into additional global sales agreements in various industries which have shown interest, including retail, hospitality, pharmaceutical, correctional facilities, casino, border services, education, airport, military, government, and more.

“Based on our outreach and discussions, the demand for our exclusive test from distributors around the world is very high,” said Victory Square Health CEO Felipe Peixoto. “Given that demand, this new capacity-building manufacturing contract is a significant boost to our plan to be a positive solution around the world. To that end, Victory Square Health is committed to providing assistance to as many nations as possible through these distribution channels.”

The new Victory Square Health/Safetest manufacturer is Gold Analisa Diagnostica Ltda., a Government-recognized manufacturer of bio products in Brazil and has operated for over 30 years. Gold Analisa is ISO 9001: 2015 certified by DNV – DET NORSKE VERITAS in the scope of production, marketing and technical-scientific advisory services for products for in vitro diagnostic use. Gold Analisa has Anvisa’s Good Manufacturing and Control Practices certificate with hivital , and also participates in the PNCQ – National Quality Control Program, sponsored by SBAC – Sociedade Brasileira de Análises Clínicas. Gold Analisa has a distribution network that aims to be close to customers, covering the entire national territory of Brazil.

“We’re completely energized by this critical new manufacturing contract which will allow Victory Square Health to fulfill the tremendous demand for its exclusive Rapid Test kits on a global scale,” said Shafin Diamond Tejani, CEO of Victory Square Technologies, of which Victory Square Health is a portfolio company. “We are actively working together on other production partnership agreements to further increase our production capacity.”

Disclaimer:

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

Check out VictorySquare.com and sign up to VST’s official newsletter at www.VictorySquare.com/newsletter .

For further information about the Company, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Alex Tzilios

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 778-867-0482

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 604-928-6066

ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.



Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed to fast-track growth. The result: rapid scale-up and monetization, with a solid track record of public and private exits.

VST’s sweet spot is the cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20 global companies using AI, VR/AR and blockchain to disrupt sectors as diverse as fintech, insurance, health and gaming.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t just another investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns.

Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides. For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com .

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries, including Victory Square Health Inc., and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.