United Airlines to cut more than 16,000 jobs

“Sending furlough notices today does not mean we are stopping our furlough mitigation efforts,” Gebo said, noting that the final tally of reductions will change by next month. “It’ll be something we continually work on.”

The workers who are placed on furlough may be called back when demand improves. Chicago-based United doesn’t expect any meaningful recovery in travel demand until a coronavirus treatment or vaccine is widely administered. Until that happens, the carrier has predicted that its sales won’t rise to more than half of 2019 levels.

United’s September schedule is only 37 per cent of what it was a year earlier. Passenger volumes remain about 70 per cent below 2019 levels, based on U.S. security-screening data, with only around 661,000 people flying in the U.S. Reflecting the pandemic’s impact, United’s revenue plunged 87 per cent in the second quarter, leading to a record US$2.6 billion adjusted loss.

Debate has stalled in Congress over a proposed renewal of the government’s US$25 billion in payroll support for airlines, which would likely carry the same six-month restrictions on workforce cuts. More U.S. funding would forestall the involuntary job cuts, said Josh Earnest, United’s top spokesman. “That’s a deal that we would readily accept — happily accept, even,” he said.

The airline is pleased that a further extension of airline payroll funding appears to enjoy bipartisan support from Congress and the Trump administration, Earnest said, but “that’s not something we can count on at this point.”

The United cuts include 6,920 flight attendants, 2,260 airport agents, 2,010 mechanics and 1,400 management employees, along with 2,850 pilots whose furloughs were announced last week.

United rose 0.1 per cent to US$36.06 at 1:04 p.m. in New York trading. The stock declined 59 per cent this year through Tuesday.

