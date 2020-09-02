U.S. appeals court rejects Oracle’s challenge in JEDI contract fight By

Matilda Coleman
A sign marks a building housing Oracle offices in Burlington

WASHINGTON () – Oracle Corp ‘s (N:) long-running legal challenge to how the Pentagon set up its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract has been rejected by a U.S. appeals court.

At the heart of Oracle’s dispute was whether the Pentagon should turn to a single company for its cloud computing services.

