U.S. appeals court rejects Oracle’s challenge in JEDI contract fight By

© . A sign marks a building housing Oracle offices in Burlington
WASHINGTON () – Oracle Corp ‘s (N:) long-running legal challenge to how the Pentagon set up its $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract has been rejected by a U.S. appeals court.
At the heart of Oracle’s dispute was whether the Pentagon should turn to a single company for its cloud computing services.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.