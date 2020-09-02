U.S. Added Only 428k Private Sector Jobs in August, vs 950k Expected By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — The rebound in the U.S. labor market appears to have run out of steam in August.

The private sector added only 428,000 net new jobs in the month, according to a report released on Wednesday by payrolls processor ADP. That’s less than half of the 950,000 expected, according to consensus forecasts.

The news is a bad omen for the official government labor market report for August, which is due on Friday.