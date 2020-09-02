U.S. Added Only 428k Private Sector Jobs in August, vs 950k Expected By .com

© .
By Geoffrey Smith
.com — The rebound in the U.S. labor market appears to have run out of steam in August.
The private sector added only 428,000 net new jobs in the month, according to a report released on Wednesday by payrolls processor ADP. That’s less than half of the 950,000 expected, according to consensus forecasts.
The news is a bad omen for the official government labor market report for August, which is due on Friday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.