Tyrod Taylor will open season as starting QB for Chargers

With no preseason games and a pandemic-shortened training camp, it’s no surprise that Taylor won the job over rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

The last time Taylor started was during the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns. He signed with the Chargers last offseason but didn’t start any games as the backup to Philip Rivers.

In Taylor’s -year career, he’s 23-21-1 with 9,562 yards, 54 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. In 2018, he went 1-1-1 with 473 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The 31-year-old made a name for himself with the Buffalo Bills from 2015-17, going 22-20-0. He completed 62.6 percent of his passes for 8,857 yards and 51 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. He also earned a Pro Bowl selection while with the Bills.