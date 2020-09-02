Trump Administration Will Redirect $62 Million Owed to World Health Organization

As the United States withdraws from membership in the World Health Organization, the Trump administration will redirect $62 million still owed for this year’s dues to other health-related causes also under United Nations auspices, State Department officials announced on Wednesday.

Most of the redirected money will go to children’s immunization and influenza surveillance, officials said. But the United States Agency for International Development will continue with plans to give $68 million to the W.H.O. to support its work in Libya and Syria, and on polio eradication in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

American government employees working as technical advisers to the W.H.O. will be withdrawn, the officials said.

The W.H.O. declined to comment, other than to refer reporters to statements made when the administration announced its intent to withdraw. At the , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the W.H.O., said the agency “regretted” Mr. Trump’s decision. “The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to the W.H.O., and we hope it will continue to be so,” he said.