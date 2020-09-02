Tom Seaver, Hall of Famer and greatest Met of all time, dies at 75

Tom Seaver, the Mets’ most accomplished pitcher and player in franchise history, died Monday at the age of 75.

Seaver, whose exploits on the pitching mound earned him the moniker “Tom Terrific,” reportedly died from complications of Lewy Body dementia and COVID-19.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne said in a Wednesday statement. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Seaver was terrific from the outset of his MLB career, which began in 1967 with the Mets; he not only won NL Rookie of the Year, but also made the All-Star game, earning a save by pitching a scoreless 15th inning. He won 311 games over his 20-year MLB career, which spanned from 1967 to 1986 and included stints with four teams: Mets, Reds, White Sox and Red Sox.

He boasted a 2.86 ERA and struck out 3,640 batters — becoming the fifth pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 strikeouts. He earned 12 All-Star selections (10 with the Mets) and three Cy Young Awards (all in New York). He also led the NL in wins three times (1969, ’75 and ’81); three times in ERA (1970, ’71, ’73); and five times in strikeouts (1970, ’71, ’73, ’75, ’76).

He also led the Mets to their first World Series title in 1969 in only their eighth year of play.

Seaver was inducted as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 1992. He appeared on 98.8 percent of the ballots cast by the BBWAA, the highest voting percentage at the time. He has also been inducted into the Mets’ and Reds’ respective halls of fame, and had his No. 41 jersey retired by New York.

“Tom Seaver’s life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship — the ideals of a Hall of Fame career,” Jane Forbes Clark, chairwoman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement. “As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014, when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown.”