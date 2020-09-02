Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Wants Adele to Slide Into His DMs

Adele, are you looking for someone like Chet Hanks?

It seems to be the question on the tongue of Tom Hanks‘ 30-year-old son, who took to Instagram this week to basically shoot his shot in a very public way with the 15-time Grammy winner.

On Tuesday, Sept. 1, Chet posted a video of himself in a car rocking out to the singer’s hit, “Set Fire to the Rain.” After the Empire actor danced and sang along to the 2011 chart topper, Chet lowered the music to issue the star a message in Jamaican Patois.

As the grand finale to his remarks, he urged her to “hit” his DMs and made text and call motions. If he wasn’t clear enough, Chet also wrote out his request for the world-famous performer.

“@theshaderoom PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING,” he wrote in the video’s caption along with 12 Jamaican flag emojis.