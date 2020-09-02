This throwback interview of Bhumi Pednekar will serve as perfect fitness motivation

Bhumi Pednekar is one actress in B-town who has taken bold steps at the movies and always surprised us with her performances. Right from playing an overweight girl in love to playing an older woman who’s dedicated to achieve her dreams and goals. The actress has always picked roles that make us sit back and applaud her bold choices. Last year she even won the Filmfare award for Best Actress (Critics) for her stellar performance in Saand Ki Aankh. Off screen she’s one actress who thinks a lot about the environment and acts upon it and often soars the temperatures on social media with her sizzling posts.



Her brave decisions started from her debut film itself where Bhumi decided to put on weight to look her part in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. She did it all – from hogging pizzas to snacking on ghee-laden parathas without regrets. It took her almost a year to get to the required weight. However soon she lost that extra flab in five months flat and today we share her throwback interview from the time when she revealed her fitness plans and how she got back in shape.

Here are the excerpts from the actress’ 2016 interview:

The first thing that needed changing was her chalta hai attitude to fitness. She always enjoyed walking, so she went back to doing that. Then, she included one hour of gym in her daily routine. “I used to attend the gym before. But lazy that I am, I’d just enjoy the sauna and go home. So, initially, working out was difficult. But soon one hour stretched to two. I started looking forward to my workouts.” She also started playing badminton and swimming. All that cardio helped balance the weight training. She also included Bollywood dance as a form of cardio in her routine.

Her workout was divided into intense sets of exercises – a mix of weight training, functional training and cardio. “I started weight training every alternate day, which helps form muscles. I used lighter weights and more reps because I didn’t want to bulk up. Cardio helps increase the body’s metabolism. I like functional training as it is a mix of weight and cardio and offers the best results,” she says. She adds, “Gradually, I gave up doing cardio in the gym because I was in any case playing badminton, swimming and dancing – my dance trainer Subhash sir helped me lose tons of weight. I’m not much into yoga but took to meditation to calm me down. Soon, I will incorporate yoga into my routine.”

A nutritious diet is as important to gain a healthy body as an exercise regime. Bhumi decided to remove all gluten from her diet. She gave up rice too. She couldn’t do without rotis, so she opted for ragi, bajra, jowar and amaranth rotis. She has a sweet tooth. To satiate that her mother prepared naturally sweetened sweets out of dried anjeer (figs). “My aim was to eat less than 90 grams of carbohydrates per day and my mother made sure of that. She used little or no oil in the preparations and still served yummy food.”

She mines the Internet for information regarding nutrition and keeps herself abreast of the latest trends. Thanks to her fetish of getting fit, her entire family is on a healthier diet now. She starts her day with two glasses of lukewarm water with one drop of lime. Her breakfast consists of one slice of non-wheat bread with three egg whites. In a day, she ends up eating up to six egg whites because protein intake is a must when you’re working out. Lunch consists of one big bowl of daal and non-wheat rotis laced with some homemade white butter. She has some skimmed milk/green tea/black coffee in the evening along with crackers or almonds. She eats a huge bowl of salad around 8pm and follows it up with grilled fish or chicken for dinner.

The actor says one should never give in to body shaming. “Confidence has a lot to do with weight but it’s never been the case in my life. Because even when I was big, I wore what I wanted to, I partied and I enjoyed equal amount of attention from the opposite sex.” She continues, “ Many people have written to me on social media, confiding how their husbands or wives don’t love them because they are fat. This can be disturbing. I realise how lucky I have been because in my house physical appearance was never given undue importance. Our breakfast conversation was more about the economy of the country, about growth… inspirational conversation. We were always told that you girls are beautiful. My weight never came into my way of happiness. I talk about it openly because people should know that it’s a wrong approach to life.”

She’s content with her present, fit figure and would like to remain that way. Size zero is a no-no for her. “I was never a skinny girl. This is the smallest I have been in life. But I was never grossly overweight. As a regular Indian girl, my goal was to be fit. Now I have reached that stage where I feel healthy and happy. My skin and hair is better. I don’t have any uneasiness. It’s a holistic wellness. My approach towards life has changed. I spent time taking care of myself. I spent time decluttering my mind. My entire approach in life is towards wellness. I party a lot. But that’s why I take care of myself and never go overboard.”

Bhumi cautions one shouldn’t go in for quick fix solutions. “It is good to take support of technology but if you want permanent results it can only happen naturally. It’s taken me a year to cut my size. The entire weight loss happened slowly. Today, even if I go on a vacation and hog for a month, I won’t pile on the kilos immediately. That’s because I’ve done it all systematically and naturally.”

Now that’s one high on fitness-motivation interview that Bhumi Pednekar gave in 2016 and we must say that the actress has worked hard on her body and with the tips revealed here, she makes it easier for us too.