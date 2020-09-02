The Rock says he, his family have recovered from COVID-19

The Rock and his family have recovered from bouts with COVID-19, the actor/wrestler revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

The Rock, real name Dwayne Johnson, shared on Instagram that he, his wife, and his two baby daughters all tested positive for the coronavirus. The Rock says they got the virus from close family friends.

“This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things that we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me personally too as well,” The Rock said.

He said overcoming the virus was harder than recovering from injuries he’s dealt with in the past.

“I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious, and we are, thank god, healthy.”

You can see his full video message below. In his Instagram post, the 48-year-old megastar encourages people to focus on their health.