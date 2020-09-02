The ‘RBs with the most receiving yards’ quiz

The New Orleans Saints are a preseason favorite to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV, but we’re less than two weeks away from the start of the 2020 season and one of their offensive superstars is not participating in camp. Alvin Kamara is in the last year of his rookie deal and wants to be paid like the difference maker that he is. He hasn’t practiced for a few days now, and it would appear he’s holding out for a new deal, one similar to the extension Christian McCaffrey signed earlier this year. Kamara’s agent has denied that his client is officially holding out or demanding a trade. The Saints appear willing to move Kamara, albeit at a hefty cost. Posturing by both sides or has Kamara already played his last game in a Saints uniform? We’ll find out soon.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Kamara has been one of the best dual-threat backs in the league since entering the NFL in 2017, setting the Saints franchise record for receiving yards by a running back as a rookie with 841. So with that in mind, how many of the running backs with the the most receiving yards in a season for every NFL franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!