‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2: October Premiere Date Is Set

The adventures of the Mandalorian and the Child will resume on Friday, Oct. 30, Disney+ has announced.

Season 2 of the streaming service’s flagship series had already finished shooting before the coronavirus pandemic halted production worldwide. And back in February, Disney CEO Bob Iger shared with analysts that the Pedro Pascal-led gunslinger drama had been earmarked for an October return — or, about 10 months since its freshman finale.

And October it (just barely) is!

New castings for Season 2 include Rosario Dawson, reportedly as Clone Wars fan favorite Ahsoka Tano; Battlestar Galactica‘s Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze; The Terminator star Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter; Attack of the Clones alum Temuera Morrison (as the iconic Boba Fett?); and Justified gunslinger Timothy Olyphant in an undisclosed role.

Season 2’s directors include Dave Filoni (who helmed the Mandalorian pilot and Season 1’s “The Gunslinger”), Rick Famuyiwa (who directed Season 1’s “The Child” and “The Prisoner”), cast member Carl Weathers, series EP Jon Favreau, Robert Rodriguez (El Mariachi, Sin City) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man).

Pre-production on Season 3 of the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff is already underway, even though it hasn’t been formally renewed by the streamer.

