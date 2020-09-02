The box-office breakdown of Deepika Padukone’s highest grossing film

It’s been more than a decade since Deepika Padukone made her debut in the film industry and so far, the actress has given us several memorable performances. Now, making your debut opposite someone like Shah Rukh Khan sure will get you lot of attention and Deepika lived up to the hype.

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has delivered several box office hits. These not only proved that she’s extremely popular amongst cine goers but also showed us that she has a great knack of picking the right scripts. We witnessed another example of the same with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Though the film faced several controversies before release, it managed to break records once it hit the screens. The opening weekend of the film alone saw it earn Rs 114 crore. The total domestic collections amounted to Rs. 302 crore and worldwide collections to Rs. 571 crore.

Pretty impressive isn’t it?