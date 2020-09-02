The Best Fast Chargers for iPhone or Android

Fast charging is the goal when you need to power up your Android or iPhone. Waiting around for your phone to charge is so last decade. There’s no need to waste time when you can charge up quickly with a fast charger.

We’ve got you covered with chargers made for travel, including one that works in the U.S., U.K., and Europe. The fast chargers on our list include a range of compact options that can cover almost any need.

Griffin PowerBlock Charger

Output: 18W

Port: USB-C

Standard: Power Delivery

What we really like about this wall charger from Griffin is the compact size. This is easily slipped into a bag or pocket and it can deliver 18W of power, which is enough to charge a recent Apple iPhone or Google Pixel phone at top speed. There’s just a single USB-C port and the wall outlet prongs fold out of the other side. The USB-C port supports the Power Delivery standard. All you need is a USB-C to USB-C cable or a USB-C to Lightning cable and you can plug in and charge away. There is some smart circuitry inside that will determine the best rate to charge your smartphone or any other connected device. This charger is ideal for travel and will also happily charge tablets and other small gadgets with a USB-C port.

RavPower Ultrathin Charger

Output: 45W

Port: USB-C

Standard: Power Delivery

This is the most compact charger we’ve ever used that’s capable of putting out up to 45W of power. It has GaN tech inside; GaN stands for gallium nitride and this tech is allowing many manufacturers to create smaller chargers than were previously possible. The wall outlet prongs fold out, making this charger even more portable, and it has a solitary USB-C port that can deliver up to 45W. That means you can use this charger to charge many modern smartphones at top speed. It was able to fast charge all of our test phones and, with support for the Power Delivery 3.0 standard, we expect it will also fast charge most recent Samsung, Huawei, Honor, and Xiaomi phones, and maybe a few others, but your mileage may vary. It will definitely also charge iPads, the Nintendo Switch, and even laptops like the MacBook and Pixelbook. One other thing we like about this charger is that it doesn’t have a superfluous light in it that could disturb you while you sleep.

Anker PowerPort Speed PD 30

Simon Hill/ Simon Hill/ Simon Hill/

Output: 30W

Port: USB-C

Standard: Power Delivery

Another portable charger with fold-out prongs, this wall charger from Anker was able to fast charge all of our test devices. It can deliver up to 30W, which is enough to fast charge almost any phone at top speed. It has a single USB-C port and a matte black finish, but there’s also a subtle blue LED that lights up when it’s plugged in. That could prove handy if you’re sneaking into a darkened room and trying to plug that cable in without turning the light on, but it’s dim enough we don’t think it will bother you when you’re sleeping. One of the most attractive things about this option, apart from the Anker brand, is the affordable price. If you’re looking for something that can double up as a laptop charger, then the PowerPort Speed 1 has the same design but can deliver 60W, though it does cost an extra $10.

Aukey 2-Port USB-C Wall Charger

Output: 30W, 18W, or 12W

Port: USB-C and USB-A

Standard: Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0

This Aukey charger is the ideal solution if you have multiple devices from different generations or brands with separate needs. It’s equipped with both a USB-C and USB-A port, so all you need to do is choose the right cables and you’re ready to charge — well, almost anything.

It’s also smart. It automatically prevents devices from overcharging, and modifies wattage based on what you plug into it. A laptop may get the full 30W output, but an older smartphone will be switched to 12W charging. If two devices are plugged in at once, the charger will also modify wattage to safely pass power through both connections at effective levels. It’s also compact and easy to stow away in a bag or case!

Fuse Chicken Universal

Simon Hill/ Simon Hill/ Simon Hill/

Output: 18W

Port: USB-C and USB-A

Standard: Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0

If you need more than a single USB-C port for charging around the world, then you should check out the Fuse Chicken Universal. Before we dive in, this thing tops out at 18W, which means it should fast charge an iPhone XS or a Pixel 3 (and it did when we tested), but it won’t fast charge every phone. We found it also worked fine with the Moto G7, but it did not fast charge the Huawei P20 Pro. In the plus column, it has fold-out prongs and a USB-C port, but also includes a USB-A port and an internal battery rated at 6,700mAh. That’s not all, because this clever device is also a wireless charging pad that can fast charge a Pixel or an iPhone wirelessly — it goes up to 10W for wireless charging. It’s bigger than the Mu, but also comes with replaceable plug heads for the U.K., Europe, the U.S., and Australia.

OtterBox OtterSpot Wireless Charging System

Output: 36W and 10W

Port: USB-C

Standard: Standard

As wireless charging protocols improve, wireless charging can also be a fast, convenient way to recharge devices … or in the case of the OtterSpot, multiple devices all over the house at the same time. There’s a fast-charge base at the bottom, upon which you can stack totally wireless satellite charger: When charged, they act as 10W wireless charging power packs that you can take with you or place around the office or home as needed. The base can charge up to three satellite chargers at once, but the pack only comes with one to start. It’s a great way to, for example, charge your iPhone and AirPods at the same time, or provide limited charging options for the kids.

