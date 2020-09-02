The 2020 Venice Film Festival In Photos

Film festivals aren’t what they used to be.
The 2020 Venice Film festival is underway, and it looks a lot different than it did last year. For one, masks are ubiquitous.
Cate Blanchett arrived wearing this one, which she coordinated with her outfit.
In addition to masks, this year’s attendees are going through thermoscanners at the entry points and will be social distancing, of course, while at screening venues and press conferences, according the festival director Alberto Barbera, per Variety.
Additionally, attendees from outside of Europe or “some European countries, such as Spain” will be subjected to “multiple swab tests.”
The red carpet has also been reworked to be livestreamed so fans can see it, since they won’t be able to watch from the sidelines.
There will be a lot less American celebrities at the festival this year due to the pandemic.
You can expect many of this year’s fashion moments to include a mask.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!