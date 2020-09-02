Teresa Giudice Is Selling the New Jersey Home She Shared with Joe Giudice

“She took me through the house room by room, and she said, ‘You see this, this needs to go, and it’s a monster house.’ She wanted a whole new feel,” he explained, adding that they called in painters to brighten up the walls that same day.

At the time, Jimmy admitted that he and Teresa had to hold off on redecorating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We started that a little bit, but it’s on pause. We’ll start it back up again when this is all over,” he shared. “We’ll go back in the house when we can and put in my custom furniture, and I picked chandeliers, cocktail tables, rugs, artwork, these huge lamps I want to put all over the place and we’re going to incorporate a grand piano. We have beds, but no one is allowed in the house right now. But Teresa is always like, ‘When is my furniture coming?'”