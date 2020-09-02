Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Reveals the Surprising Way She Unwinds Off-the-Court

We have nothing but love-love for Naomi Osaka.

OK, cheesy pun aside, the 22-year-old tennis superstar is inspiring on and off the court, whether she’s speaking out about social injustices or netting yet another championship. And she’s on her way to doing just that at the 2020 U.S. Open, winning her first round match while wearing a black face mask in memory of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in March 2020. Let us repeat: love-love.

The Japanese athlete, who is sponsored by Nike, took time out of her busy training schedule to share the details of her self-care routine with E! News, including her go-to healthy recipe, her favorite way to unwind after a grueling practice and how she likes to break a sweat when she isn’t dominating her sport.

The First Thing You Do in the Morning:

I practice every day during the week so normally I brush my teeth, wash my face, put on sunscreen (I use sunscreen by Shiseido called Anessa), prepare breakfast (usually avocado toast with smoked salmon) and drink a green juice.