Tennis news | Awkward truth in $200m Novak Djokovic’s PTPA power grab

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has made about $A196 million in tennis prize money.

He is the richest player in history, per on-court earnings, beyond even Roger Federer ($A177m) and Rafael Nadal ($A165m).

Yet a constant theme with Djokovic is that he always wants more. Not just more Grand Slam titles, but more money and power.

His latest power-play, resigning as president of the ATP Players’ Council to form the rebel Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), has been slammed as tone-deaf and poorly-timed. Tennis has just resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic and is trying to navigate its way through the US Open, a Grand Slam in a former COVID-19 epicentre, New York.

Chief among his critics are Federer, Nadal and Australian doubles legend Todd Woodbridge, who have lamented the divisiveness of the move; primarily because it excludes female players.

Yet timing aside, Djokovic is within his rights to push for a greater share of the spoils and a stronger influence for players in the governance of tennis, according to leading sports columnist Peter FitzSimons.

The Sydney Morning Herald writer and former Wallaby said that tennis was merely locked in the latest round of an endless battle between players and officials for a fair slice of revenue. The pie has become enormous in professional sports, making the numbers and the relentless clamber for more money somewhat grotesque, especially during a global financial crisis; at the current US Open, singles champions’ cheques were ‘slashed’ from nearly $US4 million to ‘just’ $US3 million.

But a fair cut is a fair cut, FitzSimons reckons.

Novak Djokovic in action during his US Open campaign. (Getty)

“There is a history in sport of federations, organisations, unions, leagues saying, ‘This is the money we’re giving out to you’,” FitzSimons told Wide World of Sports on Five Minutes with Fitzy.

“And every now and then the players go, ‘Hang on, hang on. We can see $100 million coming in and we can see us getting $26 million and we’re being paid …’

“I’m making these sums up but this is the kind of thing where the players say, ‘For the amount of money we’re generating, we’re not getting a fair shake’.”

Tennis has already been through the divided amateur-professional era, between 1962 and 1968, then the ATP’s takeover from the Men’s International Professional Tennis Council in 1990, which created the current 50-50 partnership between the players and tournaments.

FitzSimons also pointed out rugby’s rocky road from amaterism to professionalism, plus rugby league’s Super League war, through the 1990s.

“So this is tennis’ turn. Novak Djokovic, he’s always been a maverick,” FitzSimons said, lauding men’s tennis as an exceptional sporting product.

“When I look at tennis, when you see Federer playing Nadal et cetera, or Djokovic, or particularly [Nick] Kyrgios … sport for me doesn’t get too much better.

“You know these guys are on serious rates (money). Against that, if they’re not getting a fair shake, if they figure the money is going too top heavy to administrations or whatever, they do have the right to withdraw their services and go off to another competition.”

Novak Djokovic serves during the final of the Western and Southern Open in New York. (Getty)

Djokovic has stressed that he has no intention of creating a rival tour but suspicions have simmered since his bombshell PTPA announcement.

“When Super League came along, the whole thing was, you know, ‘Can they do it, can they not?'” FitzSimons recalled.

“I was in the courthouse when the first judgement came down, the first serious judgement came down, saying ‘yes’, Super League was an option. I remember the guy, the lawyer, the QC said to me … I said, ‘What does this mean?’ And he said, ‘What it means is you can open a chocolate shop next to another chocolate shop’.

“And so to a certain extent, Djokovic, if this is the way that proceed and he gets enough critical mass of players to join him, they’re saying, ‘Well we’re going to have a tennis tournament right next to your tennis tournament and we players are going to find out our natural worth’.”