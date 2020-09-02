Home Business Tech stocks push S,P 500, Nasdaq to record highs at open By

() – Technology stocks pushed the S,amp;P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs at the open on Wednesday, while the Dow inched closer to its pre-pandemic peak as data showed a moderate rise in U.S. private payrolls last month.

The S,amp;P 500 opened higher by 17.11 points, or 0.49%, at 3,543.76 and the gained 107.60 points, or 0.90%, to 12,047.26 at the opening bell.

The rose 91.13 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 28,736.79.

