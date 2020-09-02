Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters knew about the actor’s mental health since 2013?



Satish Maneshinde, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer, reacting to these messages, said, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s family made an allegation before the court, CBI, Patna Police and other agencies that Rhea was administering medicines, that she was giving him an overdose and manipulating his health. But the truth is that she was taking him to top doctors in the city. The first doctor he went to was in 2013, and the last one was in 2020, before Rhea left Sushant’s home. She didn’t do anything that wasn’t prescribed by the doctors.”

Maneshinde added, “Now, Priyanka’s messages reveal that they were aware of Sushant Singh Rajput’s condition in November 2019. On top of that, under the mental health act, the doctor has committed a crime by administering a drug that shouldn’t be prescribed without proper consultation. Secondly, Sushant is mentioned as an OPD patient which is false. Though online consultation in pandemic times is allowed for smaller issues and for known patients, but these don’t apply in Sushant’s case. Therefore, this is forgery. And all electronic messages are admissible in the court of law.” Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.