Summery weather for Sydney, but dangerous winds across the southeast

A hot day is on the way for NSW today while showers and gale-force winds are on the way to southern states.

Troughs and a front are generating strong winds and a rain across the south of the country, mainly Tasmania.

There’s a gale warning there today, and severe weather warnings for South Australia and Victoria.

Strong, warm, dry winds are sending a cloud of dust across northern Victoria and western NSW — and in Sydney temperatures are headed for a summery high.

Onshore winds on the north Queensland coast are bringing showers.

Here’s the weather across Australia on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Mostly sunny, warm in the east. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Sunny, warm in the northwest.

Sydney will be mostly sunny, with a low of 15C and top of 29C.

Yesterday was the warmest Spring day in 10 years in Sydney (.1) and most of its suburbs including Penrith (26.3).

Canberra has a possible thunderstorm on the way, with a low of 8C and top of 19C.

There’s a strong wind warning today and tomorrow for Byron Coast, Coffs Coast, Macquarie Coast and Hunter Coast.

Late shower, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the southeast. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Showers, cool-to-cold in the northeast.

Melbourne will be windy with showers, a low of 11C and a top of 19C.

A series of cold fronts will move over Victoria in the coming days.

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the east. Sunny, warm in the northwest. Windy, warm in the southwest.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 14C and top of 25C.

Mostly cloudy, cool-to-cold in the south. Clearing shower, cool-to-cold in the southwest. Sunny, hot in the north.

Perth will be mostly cloudy, with a low of 11C and top of 20C.

There’s a strong wind warning through midnight tonight for Leeuwin Coast, Albany Coast, Esperance Coast and Eucla Coast.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the NW Top End. Clearing shower, mild-to-warm in Arnhem. Sunny, very warm over the interior. Mostly sunny, warm-to-very warm in the south.

Darwin will be mostly sunny, with temperatures ranging from 23C to 34C.

Showers/storms, cold in the southeast. Windy with showers, cool-to-cold in central. Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the west and north.

Adelaide has a shower clearing, with a low of 11C and top of 17C.

A trough will move across far southern SA this morning, with squally showers and thunderstorms with gusts in excess of 90 km/h also possible throughout the warning area.Winds are expected to ease later.

Locations which may be affected include Mount Gambier, Kingscote, Naracoorte, Millicent and Lucindale.

Showers/storms, cold in the southwest. Late shower, cool in the southeast. Showers/storms, cold in the northwest. Showers, cold in the northeast.

Hobart will see a low of 8C and top of 17C, and has a late shower coming.

There’s a gale warning today for the Far North West Coast, and a strong wind warning for the Central Plateau Lakes, Central North Coast, Banks Strait and Franklin Sound, East of Flinders Island, Upper East Coast, Lower East Coast, South East Coast, South West Coast and Central West Coast.