‘Strictly Come Dancing’ to Have First Same-Sex Dance Couple for New Season

BBC

Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams is going to be paired with a same-sex partner as she joins the British dancing televised contest for the upcoming season.

The Olympic athlete said she was the one who suggested having a female partner when she was asked to take part in the talent show, telling “BBC Breakfast“, “I think it’s really important. It’s definitely time for change. It’s definitely time to move on and be more diverse, and this is a brilliant step in the right direction.”

The name of her dance partner has yet to be announced.

Nicola added that she didn’t mind who she’s paired with, but explained she wanted “someone on the short side” because she herself is petite.

“It will be nice for the LGBT community to be able to see there are same-sex couples on the show as well,” she smiled.

While the pairing will make “Strictly” history, it’s not the first time a same-sex couple has competed on a British television show – Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins was teamed up with Matt Evers on ice skating show “Dancing on Ice” earlier this year (20).