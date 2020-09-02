The Daily Beast:
Sources: Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is developing internal forums with “strong moderation,rdquo; after an internal pro-police post from a staffer stirred outrage — “I don’t believe people working here should have to be confronted with divisive conversations while they’re trying to work …
Sources: Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is developing internal forums with "strong moderation,quot; after an internal pro-police post from a staffer stirred outrage (The Daily Beast)
The Daily Beast: