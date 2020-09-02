Sonny Bill Williams says he has learnt a lot from Sydney Roostes teammates ahead of comeback

Sonny Bill Williams has hit out at suggestions that his younger Sydney Roosters teammates are simply learning from him, praising the club’s strong culture ahead of his return.

Williams is set to make his long-awaited NRL comeback in this weekend’s Grand Final rematch against the Canberra Raiders, six months after his last game of rugby league.

Speaking to Nine News, Williams said he was ready to go despite fears earlier in the week that he might not play this weekend due to his absence at training on Monday.

“I’ve been around for a long time now so just need to get out there and play some footy,” he said.

Sonny Bill Williams at a Roosters training session after returning to the NRL club. (Getty)

“We’ve got a big challenge this week and coach has given me the thumbs up to get out there so I’m looking forward to that.”

The 35-year-old may bring a wealth of experience to the reigning NRL premiers’ changerooms, but he insists that he is not simply there as a teacher.

“I don’t really like that narrative the media pushes that (teammates) they’re learning from me,” he admitted.

“I think me as a 35-year-old, I’d like to say that I’ve learnt a lot off these fellas coming through.

Williams says he has learnt plenty from his teammates during his short time with the Roosters (Getty)

“The biggest thing that I’ve really enjoyed about this is the culture that they’ve cultivated. It’s allowed (players) to be themselves and to grow. No matter what walk of life you’re in, or where you’re’re from, you go into that Roosters set-up and you can just be yourself which is very special.

“I’m under no illusions, 35 and coming back and I haven’t played for six months, I’ve had surgery in that break, but this is part of the challenge.

“The challenge for myself was just to train and be a part of the squad with some great young players.”

While there is understandably a lot of hype surrounding his return to the NRL, Williams says that he has learned to thrive in the chaos.

Williams says he is not fazed by the hype surrounding his NRL comeback with the Roosters (Getty)

“It’s just part and parcel,” he said of the hype and expectation.

“I’ve become accustomed to that, but at the same time I’ve become accustomed to doing the hard work within the chaos and sticking to my methods and processes that Insha’allah (god willing) will allow me to add a bit of my flavour positively to the side.”

Williams faces a stiff task first up against the Raiders, and is prepared for the physicality from Ricky Stuart’s side.

“They’re definitely a physical side and for myself every team that I play against especially on the footy field, there’s always that competition up the middle,” he said.

“This weekend will be no different, so it’s actually pretty exciting.”