Solomon Maguire signs with Pittsburgh Pirates

It’s the type of money that would make any footy player one of the highest paid in either code.

Sydney high school student Solomon Maguire might be 17 but the Pittsburgh Pirates think he’s worth it.

The youngster from Castle Hill High School recently signed a deal with the Major League Baseball club worth almost $1 million Australian dollars.

The team paid him $US594,000 as a signing bonus and another $US175,000 to spend on his education in the coming years.

Solomon Maguire turning heads in the baseball world. (Twitter)

He received lower offers from other clubs some time ago but as his development started to bear fruit, Maguire’s value sky-rocketed.

“Two years ago there really wasn’t much interest but they were still keeping their eyes on me because I was still just a really small kid,” Solomon said.

“It started to heat up more and more and then it got to the under 18s World Cup, that’s when some teams started to show some real interest.”

After travelling to the tournament to watch the Aussie, Pittsburgh offered him a sign-on bonus of $330,000 last year but he knocked it back.

“They said they had no more money left, and then they came back and said we could trade a player right now,” he said.

The MLB franchise then showed how keen they were on Maguire, trading star player Starling Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks to free up cash for the 17-year-old.

Maguire playing for Australia. (YouTube)

Maguire is managed by his father, Mark, who negotiated the deal which ended up being the third highest amount ever paid to an Australian player from a US team.

“In the end there were 18 clubs chasing after him-eight were serious and at the table,” Mr Maguire said.

“The (baseball) scouts would often call me Jerry Maguire. I did all the negotiating and all the to show that he had the skills to play.

Despite wearing an $18,000 Rolex watch to school the teenager still lives with his parents in Kellyville. He said his schoolmates keep him grounded.

“At the time when I signed, everyone at school was congratulating me for how much I got signed for, it was so surreal for everyone,” he said.

“What I am really glad about is that they treat me as a normal person as well. Sometimes I just want to calm down and relax and I am really happy about that.”