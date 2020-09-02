Snake catcher wrangles huge python in Queensland toilet

A Queensland snake catcher has been called in to wrangle a huge python from inside the toilet of a home in Noosa.

The snake was originally found in the office area of the house, but was “ushered” down the hallway and into the toilet where it was locked until Mr Huntley could arrive.

“The bloke had ushered the snake from the office area down the hall and then locked it in the toilet. What a place to end up.”

Snake Catcher Noosa regularly relocates snakes to suitable and safe environments such as state forests or other bushland locations depending on the breed.

According to Queensland’s Department of Environment and Science, Carpet Pythons or Morelia Spilota can grow to lengths of four metres.