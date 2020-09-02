Siddhant Chaturvedi is Excited About Shooting with Deepika Padukone this Month

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday star together in Shakun Batra’s next. The film is set to have a contemporary storyline that will resonate well with the audience. Shooting for the project was supposed to happen in Sri Lanka however, the makers have now shifted it to Goa. This month, the cast and crew will finally begin shooting in Goa and a leading daily caught up with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi about how he is feeling ahead of the shoot. He said, “I will be flying off to Goa this month for Shakun Batra’s film. We will be put up there for a period of one month.”

Talking about the project further, he said, “It is a very different story and genre; it is domestic noir as Shakun Batra (director) calls it. At first, when I read it, I didn’t know what it meant, but when Shakun shared his vision with me, I figured that it was a new-age and a contemporary story. It will be an experience for me to play a character with such layers. I am waiting to start shooting for it.” Well, we are super stoked about this one. Aren’t you too? He spoke about Deepika Padukone being in awe of him after watching Gully Boy. The actress had told the young gun that she couldn’t take her eyes off him. To which the actor said, “Yes, she told me that after I met her post the screening. Then again, I met her for the readings of this (Shakun Batra’s) film. Now, my motive is to not let her take her eyes off me in this film (laughs!).”