Shweta Bachchan Nanda shares an iconic mural of Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan fans are all over the world, infact even his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda are his fans. His daughter often shares unseen and rare pictures from her childhood and surprises the netizens with the candid clicks.



Recently Shweta shared a mural of Amitabh Bachchan on her Instagram where we see his iconic character from Deewar painted on the wall. This mural makes for a picturesque view when one takes the Bandra-Worli sealink in Mumbai and surely catches everyone’s eyes. Shweta captioned the picture saying, ‘B for (my) Beacon.’ Now that’s an interesting and special post for her dad. Soon Abhishek Bachchan dropped a comment with a raising-hand-emoji.

View this post on Instagram B for (my)Beacon A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Sep 1, 2020 at 6:30am PDT







Now looks like Big B has his biggest fans in his children who always go gaga for the legend and rightly so.