Showik Chakraborty’s Whatsapp Chats with a Drug Supplier Shows That he was Scoring for his Dad



The alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput has shaken the entire county and now with the CBI involved, several people are still being questioned but on social media the case keeps taking new turnS everyday. Now the Narcotics Control Bureau is looking into the drug angle in his suicide case and yet another shocking detail is revealed.



According to reports on a news channel, that has accessed whatsapp chats of Showik Chakraborty, a shocking revelation has been made. According to his whatsapp chats with a drug supplier, he was scoring drugs for his father. The young lad asked the supplier for some ‘boom’ for his father. The chats reveal that Rhea Chakraborty and Showik’s father Indrajit was aware of the drug-habits of his kids. The NCB has arrested the drug supplier who has taken Showik’s name in custody.

Currently the CBI is interrogating Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and former manager Shruti Modi. Nobody has been proved guilty yet and the team will continue its investigation. Actors like Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu have taken to social media to plead to the netizens and the media not to make this case a media circus and not to prove anyone guilty until any judgement is taken.

