SEC soccer coaches react to season announcement

When the Southeastern Conference announced that it had established new start dates and formats for the SEC cross country, soccer and volleyball seasons as well as the fall golf and tennis seasons, the decision was well-received around the league’s teams.

“Our program is overjoyed to be taking to the taking the field this fall. This would not be possible without the unwavering leadership and patience of the Southeastern Conference and the University of Kentucky. We are grateful for the education and resources afforded to us to continue pursuing our goals both on and off the field, meanwhile taking extensive measures to provide us with a safe and healthy environment to do so. Thank you for your support, and we’ll see you on the field this fall! Go Cats.

“We are incredibly grateful to the leadership on our campus and the SEC to provide our student-athletes to the opportunity to compete in a meaningful season this fall while prioritizing their health and safety. Our student-athletes have made many personal sacrifices and have worked incredible hard and so today’s news is very rewarding. We cannot wait to step foot on the field and represent Mississippi State in the best conference in the country.

“We are thrilled with the SEC’s decision to play games this fall. We are so thankful to our administration and medical team who have worked tirelessly to be able to provide us with this opportunity. The players have worked extremely hard and are excited to represent Rebel Nation on the pitch!

“We are all excited to hear the news and to have some certainty. We have been preparing to play and to now know the work we have been putting in will be able to be tested is great. We are looking forward to getting on the field and playing against our conference opponents.”

“Here we go. Sept. 18th start. Eight single game weekends. Orange Beach 14-team SEC Tournament. Been working hard but now it’s time to prepare. There are A LOT of people who should be recognized for making this happen across the SEC and in our individual schools. While we can’t thank them all individually, on behalf of our players, coaches and staff…. Thank you to our administrators and medical staff who have crafted protocols and health and safety processes to give us the best and safest environment in which to compete this fall.”

“The news today of our fall season model is both exciting to our student-athletes and an opportunity to thank so many people for their dedication toward the health and safety of our soccer program. The institutional leadership of president (Jere) Morehead and Greg McGarity has guided a successful path to this point and we remain confident that we can continue to offer our student-athletes a positive and meaningful athletic experience during a time with such significant challenges. Our student-athletes have been on campus since late June preparing daily for this opportunity. A special thank you goes out to our sport facilitator Stephanie Ransom who has been a lead collaborator within the SEC and coordinated on campus with sports medicine, coaches, facility management, administrative staff, managers, and student athletes to successfully guide us to this point. The UGA family should be very proud of their efforts.