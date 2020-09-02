Sean Payton expects Alvin Kamara to play for Saints in Week 1

It appears Alvin Kamara’s alleged brief holdout won’t last into the regular season.

One day after NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the New Orleans Saints were open to trading the 25-year-old running back set to enter the last season of his rookie contract, Kamara returned to practice sessions following a few unexcused absences.

Per ESPN’s Field Yates, New Orleans coach Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday afternoon that the club is negotiating with Kamara and expects to have the dynamic offensive weapon in the lineup when the Saints face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.