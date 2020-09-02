’s 40 Under 40 honorees in tech defy the pandemic

Meet the honorees of this year’s 40 Under 40 list—or, I should say, lists. This wide world simply contains too many young superstars worth recognizing.

Instead of hewing to the usual limit, we created five separate lists this year. The class of 2020 is divvied up by industry: technology, finance, government, media, and healthcare.

I spearheaded the technology list. As I was sorting through candidates, a common theme leaped out at me. So many of the tech listees are—in the midst of this grim year, marred by pandemic, protest, and pain—connecting people.

Anthia Cumming—Getty Images

There are people working directly on the coronavirus problem, like Carmela Troncoso, who is helping to build privacy into European contact-tracing efforts. Others are meeting people’s newfound needs, like Tony Xu of DoorDash, whose meal-delivery business soared during quarantine.

We may not be able to hug each other, for fear of infection, but we can keep in touch digitally. Leaders at social-media companies feature prominently; you’ll see the names of executives from Instagram, Reddit, Snap, TikTok, Twitter, WhatsApp, Zoom, and more.

The list highlights the big and the small. Akash and Isha Ambani, twin children of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, are building Reliance Jio, India’s premier mobile carrier, into the world’s next tech giant. Meanwhile, Max Schrems, an Austrian activist, is hurling David-like missiles at tech giants, challenging them in the courts to keep people’s data safe and secure.

Many of the honorees know the future is just as important as the present too. Lucas Joppa at Microsoft is pushing the company—and, if he’s successful, the planet—to achieve ambitious environmental goals. Marissa Giustina at Google is engineering the next generation of computing with mind-bending quantum science.

The names mentioned above are just a smattering of the people recognized on the list. Peruse the whole lot here, and let these folks’ leadership offer us all a glimmer of hope.

Robert Hackett

Twitter: @rhhackett

[email protected]