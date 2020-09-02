Ron Rivera names Dwayne Haskins Week 1 starting QB

Haskins beat out Alex Smith and Kyle Allen for the job, which isn’t necessarily surprising at this point.

Smith broke his leg in 2018 after being sacked by J.J. Watt and another Houston Texans player and only recently was cleared to return to practice. Allen spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and didn’t put up any impressive numbers, nor was he impressive in training camp.

Last season, Haskins went 2-5 with 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 58.5 percent of his passes. Rivera will look for him to take a big step forward in 2020.

Washington is set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, and it won’t be an easy task.