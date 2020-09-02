Ron Rivera names Dwayne Haskins Week 1 starting QB

Dwayne Haskins has won over Ron Rivera in training camp and now is being rewarded for his hard work as a result.
The 23-year-old is entering his second season with the Washington Football Team and has been named Rivera’s Week 1 starter, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Haskins beat out Alex Smith and Kyle Allen for the job, which isn’t necessarily surprising at this point.
Smith broke his leg in 2018 after being sacked by J.J. Watt and another Houston Texans player and only recently was cleared to return to practice. Allen spent the past two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and didn’t put up any impressive numbers, nor was he impressive in training camp.
Last season, Haskins went 2-5 with 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. He completed 58.5 percent of his passes. Rivera will look for him to take a big step forward in 2020.
Washington is set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1, and it won’t be an easy task.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90