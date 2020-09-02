Rocket Internet comes down to Earth

It’s hard to talk about the rise of U.S.-based startups following the 2008 financial crisis without mentioning Rocket Internet, the German startup incubator that’s simultaneously beloved as a poster child of Europe’s tech scene yet dreaded for its reputation for growing a “clone factory” of many companies that copied Silicon Valley counterparts.

Short-term rental platform Airbnb popped up in 2008. Then two years later, so did Wimdu, a Berlin-based company that some dubbed a clone. There was Square in the U.S., and there was also Payleven in Germany shortly thereafter. Don’t forget Pinterest, which was followed by Pinspire.

Now, Rocket Internet plans to delist from the Frankfurt and Luxembourg stock exchanges after the company’s valuation taken a beating. Rocket says it has ample access to private funding and therefore does not need the public side of the equation, but the story isn’t so straight and narrow, per my colleague Jeremy Kahn.

PATREON: The rise of the independent creator economy—think YouTube stars, Instagram influencers, online novel writers—is certainly something venture capitalists are thinking about. On Monday, Patreon, a platform for artists to run subscriptions for their services, raised $90 million in Series E funding for a valuation of $1.2 billion. Investors in the round included New Enterprise Associates, Wellington Management, and Lone Pine, as well as existing investors Brook Capital, Thrive Capital, DFJ Growth, and Index Ventures. And other startups in the ecosystem have raised funding: Karat, a credit card for influencers and online creators, recently raised some $4.6 million.

40 UNDER 40: released its annual list of 40 influential people under the age of 40—with a twist. The list this year has no repeat candidates from prior iterations, and has expanded to highlight 40 people in each of five categories: Finance, technology, healthcare, government and politics, and media and entertainment. You’ll find quite a few hidden gems: There’s the youngest SoftBank executive with direct access to Masayoshi Son, the man who led Xiaomi to its smartphone dominance in India, and a woman helping redistribute surplus medications in a pricey healthcare system. Read more.

