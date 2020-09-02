Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Final Fantasy XV and more are coming to PlayStation Now in September 2020

Four new games are coming to PlayStation Now (PS Now) in September 2020 per PlayStation Blog. Kicking off the new titles, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is a horror title from Capcom and it’s also one of the best PlayStation VR horror games, given it has full PSVR support.

It’s the story of a dark mystery in the midst of a plantation and its sequel, Resident Evil Village, is coming to PS5 in 2021. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard will be available until November 30. Next up is Square Enix RPG Final Fantasy XV, which is staying until March 1, 2021. Horror title Observation and wrestling game WWE 2K19 are also coming to PS Now but have no exit dates listed.

As a reminder, Greedfall, Dead Cells and Hitman 2 were added to the service back in August. If none of these recent games are interesting to you, you can check out the best games on PlayStation Now. PS Now currently has over 2.2 million subscribers, with a large amount of growth happening after larger titles were added to the service.