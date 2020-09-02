Report: Patriots not interested in Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette was cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday after trade discussions were wildly unsuccessful, and now we’ll play the waiting game to see where he ends up.
Despite sportsbooks giving the Patriots the best odds to land Fournette, New England reportedly isn’t interested in the 25-year-old, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.
New England jumped out as a potential landing spot for Fournette because analysts viewed it as a potential position of need with Sony Michel dealing with an injury.
Considering it appears the Patriots are out on the Fournette sweepstakes, Bill Belichick will be relying on Damien Harris, James White, Rex Burkhead, Lamar Miller and J.J. Taylor this season.
Fournette spent three seasons with the Jaguars, racking up 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns. Fournette’s 2019 campaign was his best since being drafted by Jacksonville fourth overall in 2017. He rushed for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns while adding 552 yards receiving.
Although he only had three touchdowns last season, a team in need of a running back certainly will check in on his situation.
