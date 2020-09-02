Report: Patriots have interest in Leonard Fournette

Bill Belichick has never shied away from players with bad off-field reputations. Fournette certainly fits that bill, as he really wore out his welcome in Jacksonville.

Between the likes of Sony Michel, James White, Lamar Miller and Rex Burkhead, the Patriots have plenty of backs. Fournette, however, has been productive. He ran for 1,152 yards last season, though that was largely down to volume, and he’s not really a factor in the passing game. Still, Belichick and the Patriots may bet on the talent and carve out a spot for him.