Report: Juventus trying to land Luis Suarez from Barcelona

Barcelona is set to undergo a total overhaul of their roster with new head coach Ronald Koeman, and that may mean Luis Suarez could be on the move.

According to ESPN’s Andrew Cesare Richardson, Juventus are in discussions with Barca about acquiring Suarez. However, Juve anticipates it’ll be a difficult deal to strike.

The 33-year-old Suarez is among several Barca players who are expected to depart Camp Nou this offseason as the club tries to bring in younger talent.

Last month, Suarez said he’s willing to take a bench role to stay with Barcelona, but reportedly later was informed by the club that he was no longer part of their future plans.

With Gonzalo Higuain leaving Juve, new head coach Andrea Pirlo wants to add another striker, and Suarez could be the answer. However, the club also has been tied to Edin Dzeko and Arkadiusz Milik as replacements for Higuain in recent weeks.

While Juve have interest in Suarez, they aren’t the only ones. Suarez’s former club, Ajax, are reportedly interested in him as well. Before joining Liverpool in 2011, Suarez played for Ajax from 2007-11.