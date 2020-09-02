Report: Donovan Mitchell to sign max contract with Jazz

There are no signs of Donovan Mitchell leaving Utah any time soon.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Jazz and Mitchell plan to finalize a maximum rookie contract extension when free agency opens in October. The value of a five-year max deal this offseason will likely be valued at $170 million, Haynes adds.

Although the Jazz blew a 3-1 series lead and fell to the Denver Nuggets in Game 7, Mitchell put up some pretty impressive numbers in the bubble and is well-deserving of a new deal. In the series against Denver, Mitchell averaged 36.3 points, five rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 51.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Before heading to the bubble, Mitchell told Haynes that he was worried about competing in Orlando because of concerns about what an injury could’ve meant for his potential contract. Once his teammates told him they wanted him to play, he admitted that he was all-in for the restart.

Mitchell probably will have to wait a little longer than Oct. 18 for free agency to open. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last month that free agency likely will be pushed back from that date.

A first-time All-Star this season, Mitchell has averaged 22.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 225 career games.