Report: Canadian police are turning more to predictive policing algorithms, using tools like GeoDASH and Palantir's Gotham, raising civil liberty concerns (Nathan Munn/VICE)

Report: Canadian police are turning more to predictive policing algorithms, using tools like GeoDASH and Palantir’s Gotham, raising civil liberty concerns — Police across Canada are increasingly adopting algorithmic technology to predict crime. The authors of a new report say human rights are threatened by the practice.
