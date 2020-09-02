Relive Cannonball’s Most Epic Runs in an Action-Packed Compilation Clip

These contestants know how to make a splash.

With Cannonball‘s season one finale just around the corner, Thursday, Sept. 3 to be exact, we’ve gotten an exclusive compilation of the best runs from the USA Network’s competition series. Co-hosted by WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz, Cannonball is the biggest and wettest water sports competition on TV.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the impressive runs showcased on Cannonball below.

First up, one female contestant was dragged along a lengthy slip-and-slide. Although that sounds easy enough, the competitor had to slide off the surface and land on a target several feet below.

As The Miz praised the woman for her strategy, she was seen shouting from the water, “Let’s go!”

Next up, another female contestant, named Jen, was catapulted into the air and tasked with throwing as many balls as possible.

“An impressive nine points for Jen,” Rocsi told viewers.

Just when you thought things couldn’t get more intense on Cannonball, the show brought out their Mega-slide.