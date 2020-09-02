Refs butcher end of Heat-Bucks game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
6

The referees in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat butchered the ending with a pair of foul calls.

The Heat won the game 116-114 after Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time left to take a 2-0 series lead.

Miami was up 114-111 when Goran Dragic was called for a questionable foul on Khris Middleton with 4.3 seconds left. Dragic barely touched Middleton, but the foul call nevertheless resulted in three free throws for the Bucks forward.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR