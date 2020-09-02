Refs butcher end of Heat-Bucks game

The referees in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat butchered the ending with a pair of foul calls.

The Heat won the game 116-114 after Jimmy Butler made two free throws with no time left to take a 2-0 series lead.

Miami was up 114-111 when Goran Dragic was called for a questionable foul on Khris Middleton with 4.3 seconds left. Dragic barely touched Middleton, but the foul call nevertheless resulted in three free throws for the Bucks forward.