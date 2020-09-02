redmi note 9 pro: Redmi Note 9 Pro series to go on sale today at 12pm via Amazon – Mobiles News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series consists of two phones- Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. The duo are set to go on another flash sale today. Both the handsets will be available on e-commerce site
Amazon at 12pm. The smartphones can also be purchased via the company’s official website Mi.com.
Price
Xiaomi has launched three variants of Redmi Note 9 Pro. Its base model packs 4GB+64GB and is priced at Rs 13,999. There is another variant that packs 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It can be purchased at Rs 15,999. Its top-end model packs 6GB RAM+128GB ROM which is priced at Rs 16,999.
Similarly, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes in three different variants- 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. All these models are priced at Rs 16,999, Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999, respectively.
Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max: Specs
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has a 6.67-inch full HD+ screen having 1080×2400 pixel resolution. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor, the handset runs on Android 10 operating system. The smartphone offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, users will get a 32MP in-display camera. The device is backed by a 5020mAh battery.
Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, features a 48MP primary rear camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 16MP in-display camera for selfies. The handset comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. It runs on MIUI based on Android 10 operating system and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core processor. It houses a 5020mAh battery.
