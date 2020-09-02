Rare Beauty Review: How Selena Gomez’s Makeup Line Really Holds Up

Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, $19:

Like the foundation, the concealers come in 48 shades. Best of all? The shade names are exactly the same as the foundation, so you can easily find your match. The formula is nice and airy and goes on effortlessly. Similar to the foundation, this product covers redness, blemishes and dark circles. While its formula is up-to-par with the fan-favorite ColourPop No Filter Concealer and Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Away Liquid Concealer, Rare Beauty’s product wipes away on its own by the end of the day. Plus, it creased under the eyes after a few hours of wear. (insert crying emojis.)

Always an Optimist Illuminating Primer, $26:

The primer lives up to its name because it does give the skin a subtle, yet gorgeous glow. But if you’re looking for something that packs a little more punch, helps to minimize pores or offers hydration, this might not be for you. Something to keep in mind is that it’s a gel primer, which is usually for people with oily or combo skin. Interestingly, though, the product description on Sephora claims it’s targeted for people with dry skin concerns. But due to its gel-like consistency, it doesn’t hold up for dry skin.

Always an Optimist 4-in-1 Mist, $24:

This is like a spa in a bottle. The blend of lotus, gardenia and white waterlily are the right amount of fragrance to help wake up your skin and boost your mood. Along with the natural scent, the formula is made with hydration in mind. Infused with Niacinamide and Squalane, these two ingredients keep the complexion looking and feeling hydrated.