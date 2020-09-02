Ram Charan and Allu Arjun Mourn the Unfortunate Death of Three Pawan Kalyan

As social media was full of well wishes for superstar Pawan Kalyan on his birthday, a shocking news came to surface that stated three fans of the actor passed away from electrocution while erecting banners for his birthday celebrations. The incident occurred at the Kuppam-Pallamaneru highway in Andhra Pradesh.

Allu Arjun and Ram Charan took to Twitter and expressed their grief regarding the unfortunate incident. Allu Arjun’s post on social media read, “I am very saddened by the demise of Pawan Kalyan garu’s fans yesterday in an unfortunate accident. My deepest condolences to their families and dear ones. I would like to extend my support by donating an amount of Rs 2 lakh each to their families. I heartfully appreciate all fans and people who have been volunteering and extending their support.” Take a look at the post below.

Ram Charan’s tweet in Telugu is translated as,”What has happened in Kuppam is extremely heart-breaking. May their souls rest in peace. I would like to tell fans that nothing is more important than your health and life. I request all fans to stay alert while doing such things. I pay my condolences to families who lost their loved ones. Please be careful and safe.” Have a look at his tweet below.

We send our condolences to the family of those affected by the tragedy.