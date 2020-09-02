PropertyGuru, which runs real estate rental and sale listing sites in SE Asia, raises $220M from KKR and TPG, following its cancelled Australia IPO last year (Aradhana Aravindan/Reuters)

Aradhana Aravindan / Reuters:
PropertyGuru, which runs real estate rental and sale listing sites in SE Asia, raises $220M from KKR and TPG, following its cancelled Australia IPO last year — SINGAPORE (Reuters) – PropertyGuru Group, the Southeast Asian online realty company, said on Wednesday it has raised another S$300 million …
